Hop Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $169,634.90 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0595 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.81 million and $169,634.90 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

