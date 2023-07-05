Hop Protocol (HOP) Reaches One Day Volume of $145,153.55

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $145,153.55 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

