Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.88

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.88 and traded as high as $18.80. Holly Energy Partners shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 72,613 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 127,176 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 47,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

