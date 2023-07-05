Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Holley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355,688 shares during the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Price Performance

HLLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. The stock had a trading volume of 162,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Holley has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.98 million. Holley had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

