HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ) Insider Philip Carulli Sells 786,000 Shares

HITIQ Limited (ASX:HIQ – Free Report) insider Philip Carulli sold 786,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$14,148.00 ($9,432.00).
HITIQ Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.86.
HITIQ Company Profile
