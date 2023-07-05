Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.65. 445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.