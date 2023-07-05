Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises 0.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $83,911,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,602,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,673,000 after purchasing an additional 246,657 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARW opened at $142.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

