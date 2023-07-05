Hi Line Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.