Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $866,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 897,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,305,000 after purchasing an additional 364,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

