HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0028

HI (HI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $66,843.34 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,301.62 or 1.00074405 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00273303 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $72,516.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

