Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.85

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINTFree Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Price Performance

LON HINT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168 ($2.13). 142,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2,404.24. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.35).

About Henderson International Income Trust

(Free Report)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT)

