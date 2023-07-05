Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.85

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson International Income Trust Price Performance

LON HINT traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168 ($2.13). 142,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £329.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2,404.24. Henderson International Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.98 ($2.35).

Get Henderson International Income Trust alerts:

About Henderson International Income Trust

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson International Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson International Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.