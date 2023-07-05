Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Down 5%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). Approximately 4,740,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 12,280,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £16.25 million, a P/E ratio of -153.00 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.05.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

