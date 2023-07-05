Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,334,000 after buying an additional 499,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 491,227 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

