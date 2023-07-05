Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,165. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.80 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hello Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hello Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Alpine Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hello Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,643,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,106,000 after acquiring an additional 129,527 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.