Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 0.9%

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.80 ($0.07). Approximately 8,294,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,471,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Helium One Global Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £45.55 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 15 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 3,590 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include four prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 910 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 260 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

