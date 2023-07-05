Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

HR opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -95.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -620.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

