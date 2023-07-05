Head-To-Head Comparison: Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) vs. Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) and Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Carriage Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Carriage Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Carriage Services 9.20% 25.87% 2.94%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wag! Group and Carriage Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 222.97%. Carriage Services has a consensus target price of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.39%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Carriage Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wag! Group and Carriage Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.43 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.17 Carriage Services $370.17 million 1.34 $41.38 million $2.17 15.28

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carriage Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Wag! Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

(Free Report)

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns. The Cemetery Operations segment provides interment rights for grave sites, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, and niches; related cemetery merchandise, including outer burial containers, memorial markers, and monuments; and interments, inurnments, and installation of cemetery merchandise services. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

