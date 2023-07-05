Head to Head Comparison: illumin (ILLM) and Its Competitors

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Free Report) is one of 141 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare illumin to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of illumin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of illumin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

illumin has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, illumin’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, indicating that their average stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score illumin 0 0 1 0 3.00 illumin Competitors 554 3118 4985 82 2.53

illumin presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 22.82%. Given illumin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe illumin is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares illumin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio illumin $123.71 million -$580,000.00 166.00 illumin Competitors $1.16 billion -$69.44 million -8.89

illumin’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than illumin. illumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares illumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets illumin -0.40% -4.93% -3.75% illumin Competitors -72.18% -2,089.77% -218.39%

Summary

illumin beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About illumin

illumin Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. In addition, the company offers illumin, an advertising automation technology that provides planning, media buying, and omnichannel intelligence; and allows advertisers to map their consumer journey playbooks across screens and execute in real-time using programmatic technology. It serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses. The company was formerly known as AcuityAds Holdings Inc. and changed its name to illumin Holdings Inc. in June 2023. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

