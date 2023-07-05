Head-To-Head Analysis: Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) vs. Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Free Report) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and Velo3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Velo3D $80.76 million 5.05 $10.02 million $0.14 15.14

Velo3D has higher revenue and earnings than Drone Delivery Canada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A Velo3D 41.07% -62.99% -36.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Drone Delivery Canada and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Velo3D has a consensus price target of $3.85, suggesting a potential upside of 81.60%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Velo3D shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Velo3D beats Drone Delivery Canada on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc. produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses. It offers Flow, a proprietary software platform, which scans part designs for geometrical features; Sapphire and Sapphire XC printers; Assure, a quality control software platform that includes process metrologies; and Intelligent Fusion, an underlying manufacturing process that unifies and manages the information flow, sensor data, and the advanced printing technology for precision control of the entire print. The company also provides support services. Its customers range from small- and medium-sized enterprises to Fortune 500 companies in the space, aviation, defense, energy, and industrial markets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

