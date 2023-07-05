Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 417 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.92. The stock had a trading volume of 407,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,031. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $250.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
