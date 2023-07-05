Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 34,152 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 497.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.43. 192,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,822. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

