Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.8% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,284,295. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

