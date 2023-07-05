Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 254 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $2,554,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.89. 905,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,054,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

