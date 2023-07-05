Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

