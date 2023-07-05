Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of HPGLY stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 646. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.98. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $197.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $142.50.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

