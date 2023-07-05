Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

