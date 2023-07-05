Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.47

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

HLFDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

