GXChain (GXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,133.86

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $20.63 million and $1,133.86 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001993 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002602 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.