Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GOF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. 351,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,548. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $190,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

