Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 203 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. NetEase comprises about 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NetEase by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.39. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

