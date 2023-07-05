Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $230.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Workday from $203.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,221 shares of company stock worth $33,249,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

