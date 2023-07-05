Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.50

Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 plc (LON:GV2O – Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GV2O opened at GBX 85 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 87 ($1.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.20.
Gresham House Renewable Energy VCT 2 Company Profile
