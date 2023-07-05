Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Goodness Growth Stock Performance
GDNSF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16. Goodness Growth has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.48.
About Goodness Growth
See Also
