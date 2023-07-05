Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.03

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$9.03 and last traded at C$8.25, with a volume of 11181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.74.

Goldmoney Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.29.

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$115.91 million during the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

