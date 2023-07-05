Golar LNG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,981 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 1,948 call options.

Golar LNG Stock Up 7.0 %

GLNG stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 2,071,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,225. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,900 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,470,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.