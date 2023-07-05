Golar LNG Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,981 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 1,948 call options.
Golar LNG Stock Up 7.0 %
GLNG stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.46. 2,071,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,225. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Golar LNG Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 18.2% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,900 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,470,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after purchasing an additional 118,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after purchasing an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
Golar LNG Company Profile
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
