Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Holdings Lowered by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,611 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,742. The company has a market cap of $974.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

