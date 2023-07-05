Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Shares Up 0.1%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.46 and last traded at $29.46. 3,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Company Profile

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

