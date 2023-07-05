Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. 5,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,745. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2023, Gladstone Commercial has paid 217 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.