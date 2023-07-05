Gifto Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.36 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $15.36 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,020,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

