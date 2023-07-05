GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 614 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Regions Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 166,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 180,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RF stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.82. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

