GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 518 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.54%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

