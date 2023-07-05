GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $393.96 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.69. The company has a market capitalization of $373.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

