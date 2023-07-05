GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $225.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.