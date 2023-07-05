GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 933 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $139.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.66.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

