Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as high as C$3.22. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 4,433 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08.
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.
