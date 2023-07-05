Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as high as C$3.22. Geodrill shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 4,433 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$147.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.08.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of C$50.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.5769231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

Further Reading

