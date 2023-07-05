General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

GE traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $108.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,542. The stock has a market cap of $117.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $92.20.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

