General Electric (NYSE:GE) Major Shareholder General Electric Pension Trust Purchases 35,160 Shares

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $108.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,648,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,887. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

