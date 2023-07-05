GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGSWW – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

GeneDx Stock Performance

WGSWW opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. GeneDx has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

