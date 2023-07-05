Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Gamida Cell Price Performance
GMDA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 2,020,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,186. The company has a market capitalization of $181.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.55. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). As a group, analysts forecast that Gamida Cell will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on GMDA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
