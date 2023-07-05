GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.22. Approximately 1,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.16.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $484.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.91 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 25.70%.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

